Bandhan Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises sharply YoY

Bandhan Bank gained 4.60% to Rs 318.20 after the microfinance bank reported a 18.46 times surge in standalone net profit to Rs 1,902.34 crore on a 27.7% rise in total income to Rs 4,835.97 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax zoomed 18.62 times to Rs 2,516.67 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 135.17 crore in Q4 FY21. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter grew by 44.6% to Rs 2,539.8 crore as against Rs 1,757 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Non-interest income grew 37.7% to Rs 964.40 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 against Rs 700.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Operating profit for the quarter increased 53.5% to Rs 2,521.30 crore against Rs 1,642.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) (annualised) for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 stood at 8.7% against 6.8% in 31 March 2021.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 6,380 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 9,441.57 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 5,757.76 crore as of 31 March 2021. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 1,564.23 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 2,413.13 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 2,861.03 crore as of 31 March 2021.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 6.46% as on 31 March 2022 as against 10.81% as on 31 December 2021 and 6.81% in 31 March 2021. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 1.66% as on 31 March 2022 as against 3.01% as on 31 December 2021 and 3.51% in 31 March 2021.

The bank's provisions and contingencies tumbled 99.7% to Rs 4.72 crore in 31 March 2022 over Rs 1,594.31 crore in 31 March 2021.

On a full year basis, the bank reported a 94.3% decline in net profit to Rs 125.79 despite of a 14.8% increase in total income to Rs 16,693.94 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Commenting on the performance, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bandhan Bank, said, Bank has seen best ever quarterly performance during the quarter backed by robust all round operating performance and lower credit costs. Given the strong recovery and stable operating environment we are confident of further improving our performances during next fiscal as well.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 31 March 2022 stood at 5,639. The network consisted of 1,189 branches, 4,450 banking units as against 1,147 branches and 4,163 banking units on 31 March 2021. The total number of ATMs stood at 471 as on 31 March 2022 against 487 as on 31 March 2021. During the quarter, the number of employees of the bank has gone up from 55,341 to 60,211.

