JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market end with decent gains; Nifty above 11,300 mark

Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 63.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.83% to Rs 761.33 crore

Net Loss of Ashoka Buildcon reported to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.83% to Rs 761.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1168.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales761.331168.14 -35 OPM %32.4730.37 -PBDT42.4795.34 -55 PBT-9.2019.77 PL NP-27.94-19.61 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU