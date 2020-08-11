JUST IN
Government of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 30,000 Crore
Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.17 29 OPM %-9.09-58.82 -PBDT0.420.04 950 PBT0.390.01 3800 NP0.290.01 2800

