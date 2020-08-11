Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the June 2020 quarter
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.48% in the June 2020 quarter
Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2020 quarter
Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.17 29 OPM %-9.09-58.82 -PBDT0.420.04 950 PBT0.390.01 3800 NP0.290.01 2800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU