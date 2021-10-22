Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd stays slippery

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.7, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.7% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 55.37% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.7, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18101.55. The Sensex is at 60723.26, down 0.33%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 3.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2333.8, down 2.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

