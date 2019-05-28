HB Estate Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 24.69 croreNet profit of HB Estate Developers reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 16.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 89.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.6922.55 9 89.2283.78 6 OPM %42.1625.23 -31.6325.42 - PBDT4.80-0.31 LP 2.07-4.46 LP PBT1.31-3.83 LP -12.10-18.82 36 NP0.24-5.73 LP -10.43-16.31 36
