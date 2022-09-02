HBL Power Systems wins multiple contracts for supply of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System)

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is manufacturing the Vande Bharat trainsets, designed to run at 160 kmph. HBL received a purchase order from ICF for the supply of 46 sets of Kavach, to be installed at the time of manufacture of the trainsets, at a total price of Rs 31.66 crore including taxes.
Deliveries begin in Nov 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by Jul 2023.
HBL, as the lead member of a consortium with Shivakriti International, is also declared as the lowest bidder in two other tenders in West Central Railway and Western Railway, on the Delhi-Mumbai route. The tender in West Central Railway is for deployment of Kavach over 549 kms of track and 87 locomotives, for a bid price of Rs 353.84 crore including taxes. The tender in Western Railway is for deployment of Kavach over 96 kms of track, for a bid price of Rs 81.67 crore including taxes. The contracts for these tenders are expected to be awarded shortly.
