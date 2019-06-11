Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Patspin India Ltd, 3i Infotech Ltd, UFO Moviez India Ltd and Winsome Textile Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2019.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 50.2 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 901 shares in the past one month.
Patspin India Ltd spiked 13.16% to Rs 9.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5412 shares in the past one month.
3i Infotech Ltd soared 12.42% to Rs 3.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
UFO Moviez India Ltd advanced 10.36% to Rs 218.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15358 shares in the past one month.
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 25.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2696 shares in the past one month.
