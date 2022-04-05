HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1198.95, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.9% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1198.95, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36442.9, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1192.95, up 0.82% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.9% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

