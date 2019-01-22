HDFC AMC gains after good Q3 result

was up 1.21% to Rs 1,499 at 09:16 IST on BSE after net profit rose 24.71% to Rs 243.26 crore on 7.61% rise in total income to Rs 532.94 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the was up 70.96 points, or 0.19% to 36,649.92

On the BSE, 1,014 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 5,080 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,509 and a low of Rs 1,496.45 so far during the day.

HDFC Asset Management Company's total AUM was Rs 3291 billion as of 31 December 2018 compared to Rs 2933 billion as on 31 December 2017, a growth of 12% with 14.4% market share in total AUM of the mutual fund industry.

(HDFC AMC) is to HDFC Mutual Fund, the largest mutual fund in the country. HDFC AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/ others.

