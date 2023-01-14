HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 30.11% to Rs 45002.11 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 19.89% to Rs 12698.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10591.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 30.11% to Rs 45002.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34588.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income45002.1134588.02 30 OPM %62.9358.30 -PBDT16936.0014218.13 19 PBT16936.0014218.13 19 NP12698.3210591.46 20
