HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.11% to Rs 45002.11 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 19.89% to Rs 12698.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10591.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 30.11% to Rs 45002.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34588.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.45002.1134588.0262.9358.3016936.0014218.1316936.0014218.1312698.3210591.46

