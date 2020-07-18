HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.88% to Rs 32351.61 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 22.04% to Rs 6927.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5676.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.88% to Rs 32351.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29176.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.32351.6129176.4563.6863.979339.518834.839339.518834.836927.245676.06

