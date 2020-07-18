HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 10.88% to Rs 32351.61 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 22.04% to Rs 6927.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5676.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.88% to Rs 32351.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29176.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income32351.6129176.45 11 OPM %63.6863.97 -PBDT9339.518834.83 6 PBT9339.518834.83 6 NP6927.245676.06 22
