JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 10.88% to Rs 32351.61 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 22.04% to Rs 6927.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5676.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.88% to Rs 32351.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29176.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income32351.6129176.45 11 OPM %63.6863.97 -PBDT9339.518834.83 6 PBT9339.518834.83 6 NP6927.245676.06 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU