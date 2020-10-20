HDFC Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1218.25, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 17.45% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1218.25, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 11924.45. The Sensex is at 40657.89, up 0.56%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 16.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24266.75, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1220.85, up 1.08% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 17.45% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

