Volumes soar at Hindustan Copper Ltd counter

Hindustan Copper Ltd recorded volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29874 shares
Syngene International Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 October 2020.
Hindustan Copper Ltd recorded volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29874 shares. The stock gained 10.52% to Rs.36.25. Volumes stood at 17920 shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd saw volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34278 shares. The stock dropped 0.66% to Rs.551.40. Volumes stood at 31287 shares in the last session.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd witnessed volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39302 shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.3,019.00. Volumes stood at 18649 shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd recorded volume of 50907 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14293 shares. The stock lost 4.88% to Rs.3,589.45. Volumes stood at 16654 shares in the last session.
Ircon International Ltd clocked volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47220 shares. The stock gained 5.57% to Rs.79.60. Volumes stood at 64399 shares in the last session.
