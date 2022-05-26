HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.53%

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1349.15, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9% in last one year as compared to a 4.12% jump in NIFTY and a 1.55% jump in the index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1349.15, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15969.85. The Sensex is at 53657.84, down 0.17%. HDFC Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34339.5, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

