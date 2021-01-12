HDFC Bank Ltd stays in winning mode

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1477.25, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.87% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31998.9, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

