Safari Industries commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol unit

Safari Industries (India) has commenced its additional commercial production/manufacturing of luggage today i.e. 9 January 2023 at its factory situated at Halol, Gujarat.

Consequently, the effective production capacity of the Company has increased from 2,50,000 pieces per month to 3,00,000 pieces per month.

The total production capacity of the Group viz.

Safari Industries (India) along with its subsidiary Safari Manufacturing has reached to 5,25,000 pieces per month.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 18:25 IST

