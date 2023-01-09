Safari Industries commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol unit

-
ALSO READ
Safari Manufacturing commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol
Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of enhanced distillery capacity
Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, HFCL, PSP Projects in focus
Sun Pharma's Halol facility receives USFDA warning letter
USFDA issues import alert for Sun Pharma's Halol facility
-
Consequently, the effective production capacity of the Company has increased from 2,50,000 pieces per month to 3,00,000 pieces per month.
The total production capacity of the Group viz.
Safari Industries (India) along with its subsidiary Safari Manufacturing has reached to 5,25,000 pieces per month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU