Sona BLW Precision Forgings to acquire majority stake in NOVELIC

-
ALSO READ
Sona BLW Precision partners Israeli firm for smart mobility solutions
Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter
Volumes jump at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter
Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves 1 lakh EV traction motor production milestone
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 3.58%, rises for third straight session
-
In this regard, the Company has executed a binding Term Sheet with the shareholders of NOVELIC.
NOVELIC is a self-sustaining provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions, and full-stack embedded systems. With NOVELIC's capabilities in sensors and perception solutions, Sona Comstar intends to grow in the area of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.
The acquisition entails a cash consideration of Euro 40.5 million, payable in three tranches within 2 years from the completion of the acquisition.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU