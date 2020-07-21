Shanthi Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shanthi Gears third quarter net at Rs 6.09 crore
Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 78.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.11% in the December 2019 quarter
Vijay Shanthi Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Goldstone Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 64.98% to Rs 25.13 croreNet loss of Shanthi Gears reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.98% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.1371.75 -65 OPM %-16.9518.68 -PBDT-2.4614.68 PL PBT-4.5412.61 PL NP-3.589.45 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU