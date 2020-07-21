JUST IN
Shanthi Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.98% to Rs 25.13 crore

Net loss of Shanthi Gears reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.98% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.1371.75 -65 OPM %-16.9518.68 -PBDT-2.4614.68 PL PBT-4.5412.61 PL NP-3.589.45 PL

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 16:42 IST

