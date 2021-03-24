Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 16.93 points or 0.66% at 2584.51 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.26%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.62%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.57%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.41%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.06%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.04%), and K E C International Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 250.57 or 0.5% at 49800.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.85 points or 0.55% at 14732.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 7.72 points or 0.04% at 20780.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.97 points or 0.03% at 6881.65.

On BSE,987 shares were trading in green, 1108 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)