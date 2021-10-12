Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 157.18 points or 0.6% at 26149.05 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 9.98%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.72%),Valiant Organics Ltd (down 3.32%),Nureca Ltd (down 3.27%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.69%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.66%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.46%), Venus Remedies Ltd (down 2.45%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.96%).

On the other hand, Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 7.25%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 5.36%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125.66 or 0.21% at 60010.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36 points or 0.2% at 17909.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.23 points or 0.2% at 29566.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.66 points or 0.25% at 9095.75.

On BSE,1657 shares were trading in green, 1603 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

