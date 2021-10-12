BLS International to process Brazilian visas in India

BLS International Services said that it has been authorized by The Embassy of Brazil in India for visa application processing.

Under this mandate, the company will be accepting visa applications from centres in Delhi and Mumbai in India. Brazil has opened its borders from 5 October 2021.

BLS will initiate Brazil visa processing along with several convenience services like photocopy, photograph, courier, form filling, etc. This is in addition to the robust portfolio of visa, passport, consular and citizen services of BLS International with over 46 client governments spread across 66 countries.

Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International, said, We are glad to partner with The Embassy of Brazil in India to provide seamless visa processing across the country.

We are already working with the Government of Brazil in Lebanon as well as China and this is the testimony of our best-in-class service delivery that they choose BLS for India as well.

BLS International Services is a global services partner for governments and citizens in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.33 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged 242.41% to Rs to Rs 178.53 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 257 on the BSE.

