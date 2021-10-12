Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 14.02 points or 0.79% at 1754.2 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.02%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.6%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.21%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.65%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.04%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.97%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.69%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.29%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.92%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.27%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.07%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125.66 or 0.21% at 60010.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36 points or 0.2% at 17909.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.23 points or 0.2% at 29566.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.66 points or 0.25% at 9095.75.

On BSE,1657 shares were trading in green, 1603 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)