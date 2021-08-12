Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 25.31 points or 0.96% at 2665.07 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.95%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.84%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.78%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.61%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.64%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.64%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.43%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.08%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.63%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.63 or 0.17% at 54617.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.4 points or 0.17% at 16309.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 353.29 points or 1.37% at 26202.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.36 points or 0.68% at 8073.06.

On BSE,1884 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

