Healthcare stocks soar

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 253.24 points or 1.66% at 15550.5 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 5.84%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 4.85%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 4.31%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.18%),Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 3.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.56%), Hikal Ltd (up 3.27%), Cipla Ltd (up 3.27%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 3.19%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 3.18%).

On the other hand, Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 4.67%), Shalby Ltd (down 4.65%), and Lupin Ltd (down 3%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 273.61 or 0.85% at 31926.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.5 points or 0.7% at 9423.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.66 points or 0.79% at 10854.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.6 points or 0.75% at 3867.37.

On BSE,803 shares were trading in green, 611 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

