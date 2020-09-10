JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Benchmarks end near day's high
Business Standard

Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Hem Holdings & Trading reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 NP-0.05-0.02 -150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU