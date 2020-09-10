Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit declines 28.53% in the June 2020 quarter
Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 87.80% in the March 2020 quarter
STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 127.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Hem Holdings & Trading reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 NP-0.05-0.02 -150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU