Granules India consolidated net profit rises 72.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 53.82% to Rs 631.78 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 72.24% to Rs 60.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.82% to Rs 631.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 410.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales631.78410.73 54 OPM %17.9318.02 -PBDT113.7971.52 59 PBT86.7851.92 67 NP60.3235.02 72

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:27 IST

