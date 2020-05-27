KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 556.23 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 23.18% to Rs 37.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 556.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 501.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.51% to Rs 146.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 236.24% to Rs 2156.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 641.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

