Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 24.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 1865.36 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 24.10% to Rs 281.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 370.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 1865.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2128.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.18% to Rs 1444.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1442.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 8703.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8533.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

