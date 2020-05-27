Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 24.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 1865.36 croreNet profit of Dabur India declined 24.10% to Rs 281.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 370.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 1865.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2128.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.18% to Rs 1444.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1442.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 8703.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8533.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1865.362128.19 -12 8703.598533.05 2 OPM %18.8721.48 -20.5920.39 - PBDT419.08510.83 -18 2048.091977.11 4 PBT360.25464.61 -22 1827.641800.21 2 NP281.17370.43 -24 1444.961442.33 0
