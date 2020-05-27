JUST IN
Heritage Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 210.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 643.08 crore

Net loss of Heritage Foods reported to Rs 210.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 643.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 625.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 160.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 83.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 2681.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2482.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales643.08625.22 3 2681.112482.35 8 OPM %-51.07-3.52 --14.122.05 - PBDT-196.1645.91 PL -96.64172.40 PL PBT-207.4034.82 PL -144.68128.69 PL NP-210.3323.99 PL -160.0083.44 PL

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 15:49 IST

