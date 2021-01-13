Hero MotoCorp appoints new distributor partners

The motorcycles & scooters manufacturer, reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with expansion plans for both the countries.

Hero MotoCorp has lined up a slew of new launches, including its range of premium motorcycles, in both countries and will also expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key markets. Grupo Casa Pellas - one of biggest economic groups and the leading motorcycles, cars and trucks company in Nicaragua has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in the country.

The company has appointed Movesa S.A., as its exclusive distributor in Honduras. Movesa S.A. has 14 years of experience in the motorcycle market and is based out of Honduras. Hero MotoCorp's refreshed product portfolio in Honduras will include two new products - the XPulse 200 and the new Hunk 160R (Xtreme 160R in India).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 January 2021. Shares of Hero MotoCorp are currently trading with gain of 0.21% at Rs 3,253 on BSE.

Sanjay Bhan, the head of global business, Hero MotoCorp, said through new products and extensive customer touch-points, the company aims to reach out to the youth who are looking for premium and stylish two-wheelers.

In a separate announcement, Hero MotoCorp said it has scheduled a board meeting on 4 February 2021, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

