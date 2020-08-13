Hercules Hoists standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.97% to Rs 7.35 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists declined 82.86% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.97% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.3519.85-26.535.440.782.9502.080.241.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)