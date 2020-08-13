Hercules Hoists standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.97% to Rs 7.35 croreNet profit of Hercules Hoists declined 82.86% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.97% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.3519.85 -63 OPM %-26.535.44 -PBDT0.782.95 -74 PBT02.08 -100 NP0.241.40 -83
