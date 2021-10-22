Hero MotoCorp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2748.4, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.66% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 41.51% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2748.4, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18101.55. The Sensex is at 60723.26, down 0.33%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has eased around 3.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11557.4, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

