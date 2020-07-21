Hero MotoCorp Ltd extends winning spree

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2866.9, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% drop in NIFTY and a 1.09% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2866.9, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 11154.9. The Sensex is at 37905.6, up 1.3%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 18.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7175.85, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2837, up 0.16% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 19.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% drop in NIFTY and a 1.09% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 18.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)