Hero MotoCorp Ltd stays slippery

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2814.3, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.58% in last one year as compared to a 42.42% rally in NIFTY and a 41.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2814.3, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 15853.75. The Sensex is at 52959.22, down 0.03%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 4.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10201.35, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2819.25, down 0.48% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 2.58% in last one year as compared to a 42.42% rally in NIFTY and a 41.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

