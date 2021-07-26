Emami Ltd continues to edge higher

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 560.05, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 135.91% in last one year as compared to a 42.47% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 560.05, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 15859.85. The Sensex is at 52976.57, up 0%. Emami Ltd has gained around 2.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36558.65, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

