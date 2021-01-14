Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GOCL Corporation Ltd, Orient Abrasives Ltd, Suyog Telematics Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2021.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd soared 15.18% to Rs 42.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92455 shares in the past one month.

GOCL Corporation Ltd surged 15.11% to Rs 242.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3706 shares in the past one month.

Orient Abrasives Ltd spiked 13.08% to Rs 28.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43352 shares in the past one month.

Suyog Telematics Ltd gained 12.47% to Rs 492. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1449 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 104.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 844 shares in the past one month.

