MSTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
HGS recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in Healthcare Payer Operations Services
Hinduja Global Solutions allots 4091 equity shares under ESOP
Hinduja Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the June 2020 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions' UK arm hikes stake in HGS Digital (formerly known as Element Solutions)
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Bank, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Bank, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.
MSTC Ltd spiked 10.54% to Rs 216.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88156 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd soared 9.28% to Rs 1006.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47144 shares in the past one month.
Indian Bank surged 8.50% to Rs 97.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd advanced 6.72% to Rs 1277.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3703 shares in the past one month.
Tata Metaliks Ltd exploded 6.31% to Rs 719.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20077 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU