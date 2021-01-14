MSTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Bank, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Bank, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and Tata Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.

MSTC Ltd spiked 10.54% to Rs 216.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88156 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd soared 9.28% to Rs 1006.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47144 shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank surged 8.50% to Rs 97.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd advanced 6.72% to Rs 1277.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3703 shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd exploded 6.31% to Rs 719.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20077 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)