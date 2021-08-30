Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 47.86 points or 1.59% at 3065.09 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 4.03%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.69%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.03%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.99%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.6%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.44%), DLF Ltd (up 1.14%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.81%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.51%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 422.06 or 0.75% at 56546.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.8 points or 0.79% at 16837.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 274.57 points or 1.04% at 26558.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.62 points or 1.01% at 8174.26.

On BSE,2002 shares were trading in green, 642 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

