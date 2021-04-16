Volumes soar at Wipro Ltd counter

Wipro Ltd clocked volume of 29.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.76 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 April 2021.

Wipro Ltd clocked volume of 29.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.82% to Rs.469.00. Volumes stood at 7.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 88333 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27910 shares. The stock gained 4.00% to Rs.345.55. Volumes stood at 88703 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 62634 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24002 shares. The stock increased 10.99% to Rs.620.40. Volumes stood at 31224 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd saw volume of 12.55 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.53% to Rs.1,933.65. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.15% to Rs.96.20. Volumes stood at 66940 shares in the last session.

