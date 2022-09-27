Hester Biosciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 September 2022.

Hester Biosciences Ltd crashed 8.29% to Rs 2031.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 976 shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd lost 5.23% to Rs 28.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd tumbled 4.64% to Rs 1290.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5590 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shed 4.31% to Rs 113.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd corrected 4.23% to Rs 1039. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83518 shares in the past one month.

