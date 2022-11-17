Volumes jump at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

One 97 Communications Ltd saw volume of 519.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.46 lakh shares
Timken India Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 November 2022.
One 97 Communications Ltd saw volume of 519.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.46 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.26% to Rs.545.75. Volumes stood at 35.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 19.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.08% to Rs.3,450.00. Volumes stood at 36668 shares in the last session.
Engineers India Ltd recorded volume of 224.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.32% to Rs.79.40. Volumes stood at 24.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88835 shares. The stock increased 2.40% to Rs.1,496.35. Volumes stood at 26067 shares in the last session.
Tata Coffee Ltd registered volume of 26.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.30% to Rs.228.40. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.
