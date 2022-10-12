HFCL bags Rs 39 crore order from Reliance Projects

HFCL said that it has received purchase orders aggregating to Rs 39.19 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for providing Services to roll out long distance fiber network.

The long distance fiber network would be rolled out by one of the leading private telecom operators of the country in various telecom circles.

The order is to be executed by May 2023, the company said.

HFCL is a technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC). It is specialized in setting up modern communication network for telecom service providers, railways and defense.

The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) tumbled 41.45% to Rs 53.10 crore on 12.9% decline in net sales to Rs 1,051.02 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 77.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)