Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 51.7 points or 1.11% at 4711.02 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.78%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.37%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.93%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.87%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.8%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.7%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.52%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.5%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.4%), moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.77 or 0.49% at 57426.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.4 points or 0.48% at 17064.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.62 points or 0.47% at 28723.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.39 points or 0.42% at 8777.7.

On BSE,1814 shares were trading in green, 932 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

