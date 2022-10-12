Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 262.8 points or 0.94% at 28103.47 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Black Box Ltd (up 5.08%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 4.17%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.17%),Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 3.14%),ASM Technologies Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.27%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.16%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 1.92%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 1.79%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.76%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 0.74%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 0.66%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 0.62%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.77 or 0.49% at 57426.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.4 points or 0.48% at 17064.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.62 points or 0.47% at 28723.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.39 points or 0.42% at 8777.7.

On BSE,1814 shares were trading in green, 932 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

