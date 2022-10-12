Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 41.4 points or 1.08% at 3869.46 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 3.15%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.78%),CESC Ltd (up 1.75%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.37%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.93%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.89%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.87%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.81%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.95%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.18%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.09%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.77 or 0.49% at 57426.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.4 points or 0.48% at 17064.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.62 points or 0.47% at 28723.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.39 points or 0.42% at 8777.7.

On BSE,1814 shares were trading in green, 932 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)