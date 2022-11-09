Hikal consolidated net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 557.03 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 43.62% to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 557.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 463.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.557.03463.9612.5219.5960.1883.8132.7759.6124.8444.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)