JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 75.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hikal consolidated net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 557.03 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 43.62% to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 557.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 463.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales557.03463.96 20 OPM %12.5219.59 -PBDT60.1883.81 -28 PBT32.7759.61 -45 NP24.8444.06 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU