Hikal consolidated net profit declines 43.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 557.03 croreNet profit of Hikal declined 43.62% to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 557.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 463.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales557.03463.96 20 OPM %12.5219.59 -PBDT60.1883.81 -28 PBT32.7759.61 -45 NP24.8444.06 -44
