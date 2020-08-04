Hikal Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Mastek Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2020.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Mastek Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2020.

Hikal Ltd crashed 13.78% to Rs 139.2 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd tumbled 8.84% to Rs 798.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18723 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd lost 6.78% to Rs 847.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14685 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd slipped 6.74% to Rs 599.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33413 shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd fell 6.20% to Rs 264.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32551 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)