Metal shares in demand

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 332.66 points or 1.53% at 22070.23 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.02%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.61%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.21%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.87%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.2%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.12%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.05%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.73%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.23%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.48 or 0.24% at 57727.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.55 points or 0.15% at 17260.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.48 points or 0.75% at 27912.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.3 points or 0.25% at 8384.9.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

