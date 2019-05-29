JUST IN
IRCON International drops after weak Q4 result
Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 583.44 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 1.33% to Rs 72.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 583.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 550.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.68% to Rs 307.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 242.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 2376.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1971.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales583.44550.75 6 2376.621971.17 21 OPM %21.1422.58 -22.6122.83 - PBDT112.77108.16 4 477.55387.34 23 PBT104.95100.44 4 445.02355.93 25 NP72.2071.25 1 307.30242.58 27

Wed, May 29 2019.

