Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 583.44 crore

Net profit of rose 1.33% to Rs 72.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 583.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 550.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.68% to Rs 307.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 242.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 2376.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1971.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

583.44550.752376.621971.1721.1422.5822.6122.83112.77108.16477.55387.34104.95100.44445.02355.9372.2071.25307.30242.58

