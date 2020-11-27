Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 1.15%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 33.26% over last one month compared to 25.05% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 10.97% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.15% today to trade at Rs 227.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.39% to quote at 10176.02. The index is up 25.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd decreased 1.12% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 2.7 % over last one year compared to the 7.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 33.26% over last one month compared to 25.05% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 10.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26083 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 231.1 on 26 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

